West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $129,831,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 254,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 24,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,649. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

