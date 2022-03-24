West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,287,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.