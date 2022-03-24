Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

