WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.92) to GBX 1,737 ($22.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.70) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.00).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,426 ($18.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,568.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,555.41. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.43). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,399.68).

WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.