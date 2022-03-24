Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to report $5.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.54 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $23.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.12. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a one year low of $182.72 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

