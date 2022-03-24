Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 47,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $412.16 million, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $894,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

