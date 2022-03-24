WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.87

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.87 and traded as high as $53.01. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 133,067 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 728,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 281,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 71,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

