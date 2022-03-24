Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE WOR opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Worthington Industries by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

