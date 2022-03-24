W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $149.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $641.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $668.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,998. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 453,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.