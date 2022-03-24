XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOMA traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 27,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,720. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 187.15 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

