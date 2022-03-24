YAM V3 (YAM) Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 6% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $800,419.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00110677 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,190,469 coins and its circulating supply is 13,307,018 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

