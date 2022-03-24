Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 1,035,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,981. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Yext by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

