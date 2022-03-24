Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

