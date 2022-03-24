Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of FPI opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

