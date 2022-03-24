Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,609.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.