Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will report $304.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.10 million and the highest is $304.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,959. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

