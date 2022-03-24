Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

