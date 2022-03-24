Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to report sales of $146.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.60 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $139.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $598.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVTC opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

