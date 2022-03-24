Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 200,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

