Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,664. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.