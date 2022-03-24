Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will report $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.62 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 473,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,918. The firm has a market cap of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

