Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

CMG traded up $11.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,553.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,883. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,483.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,671.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

