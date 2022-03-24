Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.63. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $153.36. 23,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,906. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.