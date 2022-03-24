Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 10,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $373.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

