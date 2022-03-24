Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 23,335,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,344,471. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

