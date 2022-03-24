Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.98. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Big Lots stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 638,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

