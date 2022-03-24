Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.79). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

CDLX traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,276. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

