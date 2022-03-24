Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.27. Hess reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $10.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $106.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

