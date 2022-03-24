Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

