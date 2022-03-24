Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.10. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.