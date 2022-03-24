Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

OLLI traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 64,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

