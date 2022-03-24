Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTHT. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,499,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

