Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18,374.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

