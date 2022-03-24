Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Hold”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.