Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $45.54. Zai Lab shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 14,620 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

