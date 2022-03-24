ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $616,445.93 and approximately $646.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00422478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00096521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

