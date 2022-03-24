Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $60,772,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.