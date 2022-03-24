Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,964 shares of company stock worth $23,296,378. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

