Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

ZWS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,503,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

