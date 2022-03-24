Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 42,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

ZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

