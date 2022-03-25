$0.03 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. 422,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,560. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

