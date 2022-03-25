-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 346,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $494.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

