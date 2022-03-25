$0.20 EPS Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Driven Brands by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

