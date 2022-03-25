$0.28 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

