$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

