$0.45 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

