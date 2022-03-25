$0.50 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Incyte by 271.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

