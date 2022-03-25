-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CYCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 14,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

