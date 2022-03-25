$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

IPAR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

