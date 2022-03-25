-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.78). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

